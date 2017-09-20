Hurricane Maria Brings Extreme Wind and Rain to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico early on September 20, bringing extreme wind and rain to the region, local media reported.The National Hurricane Center warned that Maria would hit southeastern Puerto Rico after passing over the Caribbean island of St Croix.A hurricane warning also remained in effect for the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, where Maria was expected to bring dangerous wind, storm surge and heavy rainfall. Credit: Instagram/Luis Guzmán via Storyful