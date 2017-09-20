Pena Nieto Visits Site of Collapsed School in Mexico City

Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto released a statement late on Tuesday, September 19, describing the deadly earthquake that struck earlier in the day as a “painful ordeal” for the country, and saying that children were among the scores killed.Over 200 people were killed when the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck central Mexico, causing deaths and damage in a number of towns and cities, including the capital.This video shows Pena Nieto visiting the site of the Enrique Rébsamen school, which collapsed, killing at least 22 children, according to Reuters. Credit: Presidencia Mexico via Storyful