President of Catalan Government Applauded Ahead of Extraordinary Meeting Following Spanish Police Raids

Carles Puigdemont, president of the Catalan regional government, the Generalitat, was applauded as he walked through government buildings on September 20, ahead of an extraordinary meeting held following raids earlier in the day by Spanish police.Spanish police entered a number of offices of the Catalan government in Barcelona, prompting protests.The police operations were reportedly measures taken in an attempt to halt the October 1 Catalan independence referendum.Josep Maria Jové, the Secretary General of the Catalan Department of the Economy, was reportedly among at least 12 people arrested during the operations.Jordi Sanchez, President of the Catalan National Assembly, called on people to take to the streets to protest peacefully, saying the time had come to protect Catalonia’s institutions.Following the raids, an extraordinary meeting of the Catalan government was announced. Credit: Govern. Generalitat via Storyful

