Crowd Gathers After Police Enter Catalan Government Building

Spanish police entered a number of offices of the Catalan government, the Generalitat, in Barcelona on September 20, prompting protests.The police operations were reportedly measures taken in an attempt to halt the October 1 Catalan independence referendum.Josep Maria Jové, the Secretary General of the Catalan Department of the Economy, was reportedly arrested during the operations.Jordi Sanchez, President of the Catalan National Assembly, called on people to take to the streets to protest peacefully, saying the time had come to protect Catalonia’s institutions. Credit: Twitter/MartiEstruch via Storyful