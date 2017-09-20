Anti-Coal Protesters Lie on Train Tracks at Abbot Point Terminal

A group of people opposed to the development of a coal mine in Queensland by the Adani Group locked themselves to train tracks near the Abbot Point coal terminal at Bowen on Wednesday, September 20.It followed a protest the day before that led to arrests after the demonstrators blocked the road into the terminal.On the same day, the Queensland government confirmed wetlands neighbouring the terminal had been polluted when Cyclone Debbie struck earlier in the year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.This footage shows the protesters on train tracks at Abbot Point, where trains had been stopped due to the action. Credit: Frontline Action on Coal via Storyful