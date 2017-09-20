Fire Destroys Fish Factory and Helicopter Hangar in New Zealand's West Coast

A major fire destroyed a building used as a fish factory and a helicopter hangar on New Zealand’s remote West Coast on September 20.The blaze ripped through the workshop-hangar located next to a private airstrip at Neils Beach, Jackson Bay, the Greymouth Star reported. A helicopter inside was wrecked and the area lost its only internet connection, according to Stuff.co.nz.Neils Beach resident Lynda Hewer told the Greymouth Star that “it could have been a lot worse” had the fire crews not been able to stop fuel storage tanks from exploding.The structure was owned by Greenstone Helicopters owner, Geoff Robson, and Barn Bay Fishing Company, a major employer in the settlement. Credit: Facebook/The Coaster Club via Storyful