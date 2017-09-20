Supplies Airdropped to Members of Isolated Antarctic Expedition

Lemons, carrots and potatoes were among the supplies airdropped to members of Australia’s isolated expedition based at remote Davis Station on September 19.An Air Force plane left from Avalon, in regional Victoria, refuelling in the air halfway, before reaching Davis Station with the food, mail and medical supplies.It is the first time such a refuel has been attempted and its success means supplies can be airdropped to such stations year-round. Credit: Australian Antarctic Division via Storyful