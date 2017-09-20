St. Louis Clergy Call for Justice, Peace, Unity in Fifth Day of Protests

St. Louis clergy held an interfaith prayer service calling for unity, peace, and justice before marching through downtown on Tuesday, September 19.It was a fifth day of protests in St. Louis after a judge found a former St. Louis police officer not guilty in the fatal shooting of a suspect. Jason Stockley, who is white, was charged with the murder of Anthony Lamar Smith, who is black.Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders spoke at the service before linking arms and marching toward City Hall, a news report said.Protests have taken place each day since the verdict on Friday, sometimes turning violent with acts of vandalism. Police have arrested about 120 people during the first four days of protests. Credit: Facebook/Derk Brown via Storyful