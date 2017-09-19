News

Guadeloupe Wakes to Strong Winds and Flooding After Hurricane Maria Hits Caribbean

Strong winds and some flooding were evident in Gosier, Guadeloupe, early on September 19, as the area felt the effects of Hurricane Maria.Maria strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday evening, September 18, as it swept over the Caribbean, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to Guadeloupe.Footage tweeted by local authorities in the early hours of Tuesday showed trees bending under the violent gusts and warned residents not to go outside under any circumstances.The National Hurricane Center said a hurricane warning was in place for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Culebra, and Vieques.A tropical storm warning was in place for Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St Eustasius, Saint Martin, Anguilla, St Lucia, and Martinique. Credit: Facebook/La Bande à Mano via Storyful

