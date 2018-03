An Airbus A350 was unable to land at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, due to heavy crosswinds and stormy conditions.The flight had to swiftly make a “go around” on approach to landing. The plane was being battered by the wind and the decision was made to try again. Thankfully, the plane landed safely on its second attempt. Credit: JERRY TAHA PRODUCTIONS via Storyful