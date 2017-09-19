Whale Dies After Being Cut Free From Fishing Rope

A humpback whale that was freed after being trapped near a Port Macquarie beach on September 17, died on September 19.ABC reported that the whale had dragged the rope from Tasmania and was struggling close to the shore at Port Macquarie, where a great white shark was spotted nearby.These videos show the efforts of the Marine Rescue team in cutting the whale free.ABC reported the whale was buried at Nobby’s Beach on September 19. Credit: Marine Rescue NSW via Storyful