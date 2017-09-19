Waves and Swell Build as Hurricane Jose Passes Near Outer Banks

Hurricane Jose stirred up heavy swell and strong waves as it passed 200 miles east of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, on September 18.This footage, taken around mile marker 4 in the Outer Banks’ Kitty Hawk, shows the weather by the beach.Elsewhere along the Outer Banks, ocean water flooded roads in Avon during high tide, according to reports from The Outer Banks Voice as well as footage shot by local reporters. At least 4 inches of water was reported on North Carolina Highway 12, WRAL reported. Credit: Sam Walker/OuterBanksVoice.com via Storyful