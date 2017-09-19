Hurricane Maria Brings Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to St Lucia

Hurricane Maria brought high winds and heavy rain after passing close to the north of St. Lucia on Monday, September 18.According to local paper St. Lucia Times, maximum sustained winds were near 130 mph, and a weather update on St. Lucia News Online advised fishermen to remain in port and residents to stay away from beaches.Hurricane and tropical storm warnings were in effect for most of the Caribbean, including Dominica, St. Maarten and the US and British Virgin Islands as the Category 5 storm passed east over the Leeward Islands. Credit: Twitter/thejonschrader via Storyful