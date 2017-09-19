Adani Protesters Block Road to Bowen Coal Terminal

Protesters opposed to coal mining blocked access to a terminal at Bowen, Queensland, on Tuesday, September 19, in an ongoing clash over a proposal by the Adani Group to construct a new mine in the state.Police attended the scene, where a line of protesters created a blockade at about 9:20 am, the Sunshine Coast Daily reported.Just before 10 am, the group tweeted a photo saying the protesters were sitting down on the road after police informed them they were trespassing.The group of about 40 demonstrators was made up of Indigenous elders, business owners, and former coal workers SBS reported. Credit: Facebook/Frontline Action on Coal via Storyful