Hurricane Maria Sweeps Past St Lucia

High winds and waves pummeled the Caribbean island of St. Lucia as Hurricane Maria swept past around 70 miles to the north on Monday, September 18.St. Lucia News reported that the Windward Island had been placed under a hurricane warning as the Category 4 storm approached. Hurricane Maria was forecast to make landfall on Dominica before sweeping to the north and east towards Puerto Rico.These videos show the squally conditions on the north shore of St. Lucia. Credit: Instagram/Arron Gwinnett via Storyful