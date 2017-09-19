News

Slippery Eastern Brown Snake Doesn't Want to Get In Bag

A Queensland snake catcher faced a tricky job removing an eastern brown snake from underneath a Mount Samson house on September 13.The snake clearly wasn’t happy with being put in the specialist’s snake-catching bag, twisting and turning and trying every which way to avoid capture. But the experts proved a little too good for the reptile.The eastern brown is found on Australia’s east coast and is highly venomous. Credit: Snake Catcher Moreton Bay via Storyful

