Trump: US supports the reform vision for the UN

During a meeting at the United Nations, President Trump speaks about the organization.

Latest

4:45

Afternoon newsbreak - April 23
Sleeping teenage driver smashes into trees after 'big day of fishing'
0:19

Man finds huge crocodile feasting out at popular diving spot
0:34

1:41

Four people shot dead by gunman
1:09

Midday Finance Report - April 23
1:51

Pilgrims journey to Western Front
0:45

New details about the shock death of Avicii
1:14

Missing boy found dead

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym