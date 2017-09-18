Students Celebrate End of 29-Game Losing Streak With Epic Pitch Invasion

Jubilant Austin Peay Governors football fans celebrated the team’s first competitive win in 29 games with an epic field invasion at Fortera Stadium on September 16.The Governors ended the longest losing streak in their history with a comfortable 69-13 over Moorhead State in Clarksville, Tennessee. The victory was their first since October 18, 2014.A clip shared to the team’s Twitter account shows hundreds of excited fans streaming onto the pitch after the final whistle blew. The clip had earned 492 retweets and 899 likes at the time of writing. Credit: Twitter/AustinPeayFB via Storyful