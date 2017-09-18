News

Passenger dies in high speed crash in Londonderry

The car wrapped around a power pole, cutting the vehicle in half.

Latest

0420_0500_nat_welfare
1:52

Welfare rorters sent bills for over $900 million
0420_0500_nat_queen
2:55

Queen endorses Prince Charles to succeed her as head of the Commonwealth
0:29

Video shows flight attendant calming passengers on flight where woman was partially sucked out plane window
0420_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:45

Newsbreak - April 20
0420_0500_nat_pioneers
0:30

Time Magazine's most influential people of 2018
0420_0500_nat_firefighters
0:29

Helmet camera footage captures dramatic fire rescue
0420_0500_nat_cuba
0:26

Miguel Diaz-Canal replaces Raul Castro as Cuban leader
0420_0500_nat_video
0:30

Russia releases video of Sergei Skripal's daughter

Featured

3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym