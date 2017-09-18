Typhoon Talim Blows Through Japan

Typhoon Talim brought heavy rain and strong winds to Japan on Sunday, September 17. The storm made landfall in southern Kyushu and later in Hyogo, the Japan Times reported.Evacuation orders were given to more than 60,000 households in Oita and Miyazaki, according to the Japan Times.Transport was grounded, with at least 350 flights cancelled and regional rail service suspended.At least two people have been reported missing. In Oita, a farmer in his 70s went missing after checking his crops, and in Kochi, a driver’s car may have slipped into a river and sank, the Japan Times reported. Credit: YouTube/ Shinsuke Inoue via Storyful