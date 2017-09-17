Deadly Car Bomb Targets Stores Selling Alcohol in Kirkuk
A car bomb targeting stores selling alcohol in Kirkuk, Iraq, killed at least three people and injured several more on September 16, according to Kurdish and Iraqi media citing security sources.The blast occurred in the al-Adan neighborhood in the south of the city.Reuters reported that security officials had not linked the bombing to ongoing tensions over Kurdish plans for an independence referendum on September 25. Credit: Rudaw via Storyful