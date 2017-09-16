Protesters Attempt to Close St. Louis Roads After Police Shooting Verdict

Protesters marched through downtown St. Louis on Friday, September 15, after a judge acquitted a white police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.Former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect who was black, while on duty in December 2011.Protesters quickly started marching following the verdict and tried to shut down the highway. Dozens of police officers on bicycles blocked the protesters from reaching the freeway. Police were seen in riot gear during the demonstration, and news reports said officers used pepper spray on protesters.This video shows one of the banners that was prominent during the protest. Credit: Instagram/Andre Williams via Storyful