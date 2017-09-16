News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Protesters Attempt to Close St. Louis Roads After Police Shooting Verdict

Protesters marched through downtown St. Louis on Friday, September 15, after a judge acquitted a white police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.Former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley, who is white, was found not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Anthony Lamar Smith, a drug suspect who was black, while on duty in December 2011.Protesters quickly started marching following the verdict and tried to shut down the highway. Dozens of police officers on bicycles blocked the protesters from reaching the freeway. Police were seen in riot gear during the demonstration, and news reports said officers used pepper spray on protesters.This video shows one of the banners that was prominent during the protest. Credit: Instagram/Andre Williams via Storyful

Latest

Drunk driver found asleep in middle of road
1:00

Drunk driver found asleep in middle of road
0403_1800_PER-Asbestos
1:22

All-clear given to Fremantle primary school closed after asbestos scare
0403_1800_PER-Beazley
0:39

Kim Beazley named Governor of WA
0402_1800_PER-Coma
0:47

Perth man in induced coma after one-punch attack
0403_1800_PER-Assault
0:49

Woman charged after allegedly assaulting boy in her care
0403_1800_PER-Burns
0:56

Father badly burnt trying to put out garage fire
0403_1800_PER-Fisherman
2:25

Fisherman swept to sea off WA coast was not wearing life jacket
Police search for sleight-of-hand thief
1:18

Police search for sleight-of-hand thief

Featured

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall