Dozens Rescued From Sinking Robben Island Ferry Off Cape Town

Sixty-four passengers and four crew members were rescued from a ferry boat in Table Bay, off Cape Town, on September 15 after the vessel began taking on water, according to South Africa’s National Sea Rescue Institute.The ferry, named Thandi, carries people from Cape Town to Robben Island, the former site of a prison where Nelson Mandela, Jacob Zuma and other notable figures were imprisoned during the Apartheid era. The island is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site.The NSRI said at least 10 rescue boats, two helicopters and various medical and dive crews responded to the stricken ferry. Another Robben Island ferry, Madiba 1, was also at the scene.“On arrival on the scene the ferry was found to be listing to one side from water intake from unknown causes and some of the passengers were found to be in life rafts and the remaining crew and passengers were on the deck of the casualty ferry,” the NSRI reported.“All passengers and crew of the casualty ferry were transferred by NSRI from the casualty ferry and from life rafts onto the Madiba 1 and onto NSRI’s Spirit of Vodacom and brought to the Port of Table Bay where they were assessed by paramedics and only a few passengers were treated for mild hypothermia.”The NSRI added that a female passenger who was aboard Thandi was treated for back pain, and a female passenger from Madiba 1 was treated for anxiety.The South African Maritime Safety Authority announced an investigation into the cause of the incident. Credit: NSRI via Storyful