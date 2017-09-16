Tropical Storm Jose Nears Hurricane Strength

Forecasters predicted Tropical Storm Jose would return to hurricane strength later on Friday, September 15, and said the storm’s winds – but not its center – would reach the Outer Banks of North Carolina by Monday.On Friday, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the northern coasts of Hispaniola and Puerto Rico, and the southeast coast of the United States were feeling the effects of Jose’s swells and currents. The National Hurricane Center said hurricane hunters would be out to look at the storm in the afternoon. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful