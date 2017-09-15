Eyebrows Raised in France as Macron Signs Laws to Clean Up Politics Live on TV

Emmanuel Macron signed into law on September 15 measures intended to clean up political life in France and restore public faith in lawmakers.After a presidential campaign marked by a nepotism scandal involving Francois Fillon, the laws include measures to outlaw the hiring of family members by politicians. A bar against those with a criminal record running for office is also included.Macron thanked both current Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, and her predecessor, Francois Bayrou, who worked on drafting the law but quit the Macron government after a preliminary investigation was launched into possible fake jobs in the Democratic Movement (MoDem), Bayrou’s own party.Macron’s decision to sign the bills live on TV, an unprecedented move in France, provoked comments. Some, including Le Monde, suggested it was like a scene from “American politics.” Credit: Présidence de la République via Storyful