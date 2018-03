Martin Farragher was on a three-day trip to North Korea in April, and, during his stay, he and some friends took part in a 10 km road race that was being held as part of the Pyongyang Marathon.Farragher recorded his run on GoPro, giving a rare perspective on a sporting event in the isolated country. “It was a bizarre experience,” he wrote on Facebook.Martin Farragher came 136th place the race. Credit: Martin Farragher via Storyful