Berkeley Protesters Met With Strong Police Presence Outside Ben Shapiro Speech
Police arrested nine demonstrators at UC Berkeley as hundreds gathered to protest conservative writer Ben Shapiro, who was giving a speech on campus, on August 14.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, many in riot gear, prepared for violence and seized potential weapons, but no major skirmishes were reported, according to the Los Angeles Times.Note that the first two minutes of this video are without sound. Credit: Instagram/Chris Edwards via Storyful