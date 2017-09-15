Aurora Borealis Storms Filmed in Alaska

Luckily for us, this photographer braved the cold for amazing footage of the Aurora Borealis in Alaska.This is what the recorder had to say about his the footage: “This video was taken over the course of numerous weeks in subzero temperature in Talkeetna, Alaska. In order to capture it, I stayed up long into the early hours of the morning, waiting for the aurora while hiding from the cold wind under fallen logs and frozen river banks.” Credit: Alaska Outdoor Photography via Storyful