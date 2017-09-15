Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Parsons Green Station

Emergency services responded to an incident at Parsons Green train station in London on September 15.A white container was reported to have exploded at the rear of a District Line train at Parsons Green in London early on September 15.According to a reporter with Metro, some people were “really badly burned”.Ed Johnson shared footage on Twitter saying there was “lots of ambulance, fire and police activity.”The Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance tweeted that they are at the scene. Credit: Twitter/Ed Johnson via Storyful