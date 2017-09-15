Halmiah Yacob Inaugurated as First Female President of Singapore

Halimah Yacob, the eighth president of Singapore, was sworn in on Thursday evening, September 14.This footage shows current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s speech at the inauguration ceremony, as well as Yacob’s speech.Yacob, 63, is the first female president of the city-state and also the first Malay president since Encik Yusof Ishak, who served as Singapore’s first president, from 1965 to 1970.Yacob won when she was declared the only candidate eligible in the 2017 presidential election, the first to be reserved for candidates from Singapore’s Malay community. Her uncontested walkover victory has drawn criticism from several opponents of the reserved election system, according to The Straits Times. Nevertheless, in her inauguration speech, Yacob pledged to “unite the people … [to] create a brighter future for all Singaporeans” and to uphold the city’s values of multiculturalism. Credit: Prime Minister’s Office, Singapore via Storyful