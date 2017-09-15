New South Wales Sports Coach Arrested for Grooming Child Online

A sports coach was arrested and charged at the Northern Beaches in New South Wales on September 14 for allegedly grooming a child he met at an interstate tournament for sexual purposes.NSW Police said that Victoria Police referred them to the case regarding a the 24-year-old man from Manly. On Thursday, the man was arrested at a golf course along the Northern Beaches and police seized a phone, storage devices, and a phone from his Manly home.Police allege that the man met the boy, then aged 15, at an interstate sports event before contacting him over social media and making sexually explicit comments. The coach was charged on child exploitation and child pornography-related charges. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful