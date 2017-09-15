SpaceX Falcon 9 Blooper Reel Is Explosive

SpaceX released a blooper reel on Thursday, September 14, of its Falcon 9 rocket failing to land during testing. The rocket, designed to separate and send one stage back to Earth after launch, has made 16 successful landings.The rockets are designed to be reused. “Long road to reusabity of Falcon 9 primary boost stage,” tweeted Elon Musk, SpaceX CEO.The video, which includes clips dating to 2013, shows tests over the open ocean where the rocket crashed or tipped after landing and an in-air explosion. The video ends with the first land- and ship-successful landings for the rocket. Credit: SpaceX via Storyful