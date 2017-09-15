Wounded Rushed to Hospital After Twin Attacks Kill at Least 50 in Southern Iraq

At least 50 people were killed and scores wounded in suicide attacks near the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on September 14, local media said citing health officials.In the first attack, a car bomb was detonated before gunmen opened fire at a roadside restaurant outside Nasiriyah. Shortly afterwards, a car bomb was detonated at a nearby security checkpoint.Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. Credit: Nasiriyah TV via Storyful