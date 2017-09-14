Large Hole Appears Along Apopka Trail Following Hurricane Irma

Authorities in Apopka, Florida, said they believed extreme weather conditions brought by Hurricane Irma caused a large hole to appear near Apopka Memorial Middle School on September 13.Schools spokeswoman Lauren Roth said a collapsed storm drain pipe caused part of the West Orange Trail, a 20.8 mile paved pathway popular with runners and bicyclists, to cave in, the Orlando Sentinel reported.Drone footage shared by the City of Apopka Facebook page shows the hole stretching through an open field and cutting the West Orange Trail in half. Credit: City of Apopka via Storyful