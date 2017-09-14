Row of Trees Uprooted on Miami Street

Florida Governor Rick Scott said on September 13 that the state’s Department of Transportation was working with utility crews to clear debris so power could be restored affected areas.The comment came as news broke that eight residents of a Florida nursing home died after they fell ill in a building that had been left without air conditioning after Hurricane Irma.Video shared by City of Miami Commissioner for District 2 Ken Russell shows a line of downed trees in a residential neighborhood in Miami. Credit: Commissioner Ken Russell via Storyful