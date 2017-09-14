Police Officers Return Flag Rescued During Hurricane Irma

Police officers returned a flag to its mount in Savannah, Georgia, on September 13 after the flag had been knocked to the ground during Hurricane Irma.The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department said Lt Greg Ernst saved the flag after he saw it on the road while patrolling Highway 80 for storm damage on September 11.Video posted by the police department on Wednesday shows Ernst and a colleague return to the site to remount the flag. The video states that the officers wanted the landmark back in time to greet residents when they returned home. Credit: Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department via Storyful