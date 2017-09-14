Man's New Caribbean Home Destroyed by Irma Five Days After He Bought It

Hurricane Irma wrecked the home of British man who had just bought the Cane Garden Bay property in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, just five days earlier.Kyrie Caulfield shared a video with friends taking stock of the damage and joked that at least his supply of Guinness survived the deadly storm.The BBC reported at least five people were killed after the British Virgin Islands took a direct hit from the Category 5 storm on September 6. Road Town, capital of the British Virgin Islands, was “decimated” by the storm, according to the The Virgin Islands Daily News. Credit: Kyrie Caulfield via Storyful