Firefighting Strike Team Holds the Jolly Mountain Fire Line

The Jolly Mountain Fire burning seven miles northwest of Cle Elum, Washington, grew to 33,950 acres on Wednesday, September 13. Firefighting strike teams worked to hold the fire line on Tuesday night to fight the blaze.The fire, which started on August 11 after a lightning strike, was 15 percent contained on Wednesday and more than 800 personnel were dispatched. This video was taken by a team out of Spokane, Washington. Credit: Twitter/IAFFL3711 via Storyful