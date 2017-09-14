Typhoon Talim Brings Strong Winds and Rain to Miyako-jima

Typhoon Talim swept towards Miyako-jima, one of Japan’s outlying IOkinawan islands, on Wednesday, September 13, bringing heavy gusts and rain to the region.This footage, described by the uploader as shot in Miyako-jima’s Hirara City, shows trees whipped back and forth from the winds.According to reports from Okinawa Times, as of Wednesday morning the typhoon had a maximum wind speed of about 89 mph (143 km/h). Two inches (50 millimeters) of rain were expected in the Miyako-jima area. Credit: Instagram/ko_oji.mana via Storyful