Men Wanted for Convenience Store Hold Up in Hampton East

Victoria Police are seeking two men they say can “assist with enquiries” after an armed hold-up at a Hampton East convenience store on September 13.Police said at about 1:45am one man entered the store, while the other remained at the entrance.“The man who entered the store approached the counter and brandished a firearm,” police said. “The men stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing in an unknown direction.” Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful