Broward County Fire May Have Started When Power Was Restored

A fire at a townhouse in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, September 12, may have been sparked when power was restored after Hurricane Irma.The couple who lives in the townhouse had gone to the pool while the power was still out, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue said. When they returned, the power had come back on. Officials believe items left on the stove ignited when the power was restored.No injuries were reported. Credit: Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue via Storyful