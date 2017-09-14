News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

130-Tonne 'Fatberg' Discovered in East London Sewer

London water authority Thames Water on September 12 reported the discovery of a 130-tonne “fatberg” in an East London sewer, describing it as one of the largest ever found.The company said the fatberg, found in Whitechapel, was “an extreme rock-solid mass of wet wipes, nappies, fat and oil weighing the same as 11 double decker buses,” that was “blocking a stretch of Victorian sewer more than twice the length of two Wembley football pitches.” In a Facebook post, the company also asked members of the public to think of names for the fatberg.The fatberg is 250 meters (820 feet) long, and will take three weeks to break up and remove, Thames Water said.Thames Water’s head of waste networks, Matt Rimmer, asked people not to flush wet wipes and sanitary items down toilets, insisting that “sewers are not an abyss for household rubbish.” Credit: Thames Water via Storyful

Latest

Missing boy, 3, reunited with family after being found safe
0:15

Missing boy, 3, reunited with family after being found safe
Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
1:11

Police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
0401_0500_nat_tree
0:27

Florida woman marries tree
Dash cam captures moment driver scrapes between cars before causing crash
0:57

Dash cam captures moment driver scrapes between cars before causing crash
0401_0500_nat_party
0:28

Police called in to break up out-of-control party in Perth
0401_0500_nat_newsbreak
6:02

Newsbreak - April 1
0401_0500_nat_hawking
1:42

Family and friends farewell Steven Hawking at funeral in Cambridge
0401_0500_nat_housefire
0:13

House goes up in flames in Adelaide

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'