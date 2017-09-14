130-Tonne 'Fatberg' Discovered in East London Sewer

London water authority Thames Water on September 12 reported the discovery of a 130-tonne “fatberg” in an East London sewer, describing it as one of the largest ever found.The company said the fatberg, found in Whitechapel, was “an extreme rock-solid mass of wet wipes, nappies, fat and oil weighing the same as 11 double decker buses,” that was “blocking a stretch of Victorian sewer more than twice the length of two Wembley football pitches.” In a Facebook post, the company also asked members of the public to think of names for the fatberg.The fatberg is 250 meters (820 feet) long, and will take three weeks to break up and remove, Thames Water said.Thames Water’s head of waste networks, Matt Rimmer, asked people not to flush wet wipes and sanitary items down toilets, insisting that “sewers are not an abyss for household rubbish.” Credit: Thames Water via Storyful