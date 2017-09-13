Aerial Footage Shows Bushfire in Northern New South Wales

A large plume of smoke rose from a bushfire burning in Richmond Vale, New South Wales, on Wednesday, September 13.This aerial footage from New South Wales Rural Fire Service shows the scene.Authorities on Wednesday issued an emergency warning for the area, saying the blaze was out of control and spreading eastward. Firefighters and water bombing aircraft were deployed to fight the wildfire, one of over 70 burning in the state, NSW Rural Fire Service reported. Credit: New South Wales Rural Fire Service via Storyful