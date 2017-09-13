News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Senators Give Emotional Response to Anti-Vilification Bill During Marriage Equality Debate

Senators Penny Wong and Janet Rice gave emotional responses to an anti-vilification bill introduced to the Senate on Wednesday, September 13.Mathias Cormann’s bill seeks to fine people who vilify, intimidate or threaten harm “on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, intersex status or religion.”Those found in contravention of the bill face fines upwards of $12,000, Sky News reported.The bill will be presented to the lower house on Wednesday afternoon.In response, Wong, who has two children with partner Sophie Allouache, spoke about the “difficult” marriage equality campaign and called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to do more to protect children during the debate, who were being treated, she said, as “collateral”.“I would say to the Prime Minister, this bill does something but it doesn’t do enough and you need to stand up for those Australians who don’t have a voice.”Rice then gave an emotional response discussing her experience marrying a man 30 years ago, who is now her transgender wife.She discussed how they are forced to “self-censor” in public and acknowledged the difficulties living in Australia in a same-sex relationship.A postal survey asking whether same-sex couples should be allowed to marry will be mailed to 16 million Australian voters from September 12, after the High Court ruled on September 7 that the government’s $122 million plebiscite was lawful. The results of the survey will be available on November 15. Credit: Australian Parliament via Storyful

Latest

0418_1800_syd_dinner
1:25

Police car crashes into house while family eats dinner
0418_1800_wa_cricket
0:55

Justin Langer expected to take cricket coach role
0418_1800_wa_chase
0:55

Police chase ends with car smashing into house
0418_1800_wa_crash
0:55

Two killed in fiery highway head-on crash
0418_1800_wa_survive
3:24

Surfer phoned his family to say goodbye after great white shark attack
0418_1800_wa_surf
2:15

WA surfing competition cancelled over shark fears
0418_1800_Syd_plastic
0:32

Could this bizarre discovery be the answer to plastic waste?
0418_1800_vic_infertile
1:30

The foods linked to infertility

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym