Pasco Sheriff's Office Delivers Food and Water to Flooded Locals

Members of the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Swift Water Recover Team carried out relief work in waterlogged regions of the county on September 12, delivering food and supplies to people trapped by floodwaters.This footage shows the team navigating flooded Elfers Parkway in New Port Richey.According to reports from Tampa Bay Times, torrential rain from Hurricane Irma caused the Anclote River to rise more than four feet above flood stage, overflowing into the streets of the county. A voluntary evacuation order was issued for approximately 883 people living in low-lying areas of Pasco. Credit: Pasco Sheriff via Storyful