Crews Battle Fire at Tampa School Named After Robert E. Lee

Crews battled a large fire at Lee Elementary School of Tech in Tampa, Florida, on September 12. The school is named after Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Community members have asked for a name change in light of recent monument controversies.The fire was reported just before 7 pm, and school was not in session because of Hurricane Irma-related cancellations, according to ABC Action News. No injuries were reported. Officials told WFLA that a preliminary investigation indicated the fire wasn’t suspicious. Credit: Instagram/pombografia via Storyful