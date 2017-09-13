Miami Nun Wields Chainsaw in Irma Clean-Up Effort

It’s not every day someone sees a nun with a chainsaw, but Sister Margaret Ann, principal at Coleman F. Carroll High School, wielded one with style in Miami on Tuesday, September 12, clearing debris left by Hurricane Irma.Miami-Dade police shared video of the sister in action and thanked her for her help.The school reported there was minor damage from the storm. “We lost some trees, the bleachers by the soccer field flipped, and there was some damage to the fencing by the baseball field and the pavilion,” a Facebook post said. “School will be closed for the rest of the week while we make repairs and we hope to be back up and running on Monday.” Credit: Miami-Dade Police via Storyful