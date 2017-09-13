Police Respond to Active Shooter Reports at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, was placed on lockdown Tuesday, September 12, following reports of an active shooter situation, the hospital said.The New Hampshire Department of Justice later tweeted that a person had been taken into custody.Video purporting to show police and helicopter activity outside the hospital’s north entrance was shared to social media by Kyle Hackett, a pharmacist with the hospital. Credit: Twitter/Kyle Hackett via Storyful