Cute bond between kitten and dog

A newborn kitten found cold and abandoned has struck up a heartwarming bond with a dog rescued from a puppy farm. Ava was just a few days old when she was discovered in a garden. She was taken to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home where she has become best friends with Barney, a three-year old Labrador. The two animals spend most days in each other's company, nestled together as if they've been buddies for years. Ava, now five-weeks old, is still so young she needs to be hand-fed every two hours by staff at the rescue centre.