Great-nephew of queen Victoria's closest friend

A descendant of an Indian servant who inspired the new movie 'Victoria and Abdul' has told how his great-uncle introduced the monarch to curry and the Koran. Abdul Karim was an Indian Muslim who was handpicked to help Queen Victoria learn about her Asian territories in the late 19th century. He served her for 15 years and their extraordinary friendship is the subject of a new film, 'Victoria and Abdul', starring Dame Judi Dench as the lonely queen. The British-American film portrays Victoria first meeting 24-year-old Abdul in 1887, when he presents her with a commemorative coin at a golden jubilee banquet when she is aged 60.